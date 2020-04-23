SBS Filipino

Surviving the COVID-19 crisis with the help of the JobKeeper program

Benito Chan is left jobless due to COVID-19 crisis and now relies on the JobKeeper payment.

Benito Chan is left jobless due to COVID-19 crisis and now relies on the JobKeeper payment. Source: Nitoy Chan Facebook page

Published 23 April 2020 at 4:40pm, updated 24 April 2020 at 8:42am
By Cielo Franklin
Available in other languages

The JobKeeper payment program helps casual worker and artist Benito Chan Jr. earn an income despite losing his job due to the coronavirus crisis. Listen to his story.

