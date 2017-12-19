SBS Filipino

Survivors' group calls for action after royal commission's findings

The volumes of the Final Report of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse

Published 19 December 2017 at 12:20pm, updated 19 December 2017 at 12:22pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Ronald Manila
The final comprehensive report from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse has identified more than four thousand institutions where examples of abuse occurred.

Survivors of child sex abuse say it's now up to politicians to act, and after enduring decades of horror they say they hope that action will be swift.

