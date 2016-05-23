SBS Filipino

Swimming backwards to Rio

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_496488.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 May 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 23 May 2016 at 2:25pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian swimmer Josh Beaver is preparing to make his Olympic debut in Rio, after missing the qualification time for London's Games by a fraction of a second. Image: Josh Beaver (SBS)

Published 23 May 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 23 May 2016 at 2:25pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Born in rural Victoria, the 23-year old backstroker says he's aiming for a podium finish in Rio.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January