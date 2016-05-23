Swimming backwards to Rio

Born in rural Victoria, the 23-year old backstroker says he's aiming for a podium finish in Rio.
Published 23 May 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 23 May 2016 at 2:25pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian swimmer Josh Beaver is preparing to make his Olympic debut in Rio, after missing the qualification time for London's Games by a fraction of a second. Image: Josh Beaver (SBS)
Published 23 May 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 23 May 2016 at 2:25pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share