Key Points Food truck has an incredibly unique appeal. The customer experience is less focused on the aesthetic of the stall and interaction with staff and focuses solely on the food.

The concept of a mobile food business appeals to both business owners and customers alike for their convenience and accessibility.

One of the biggest challenges food trucks faces is complying with local regulations in every event.

Chef Kim Ambrose and her husband Andro may not be able to afford to start a brick-and-mortar restaurant, but they know how to keep their entrepreneurial wheels rolling.





In 2019, the couple started a food truck business with Filipino favourite iced desserts.



LISTEN TO THE PODCAST Sydney-based chefs successfully entered the food truck business with Filipino favourite halo-halo SBS Filipino 21/02/2023 14:35 Play





A food truck is a large vehicle with a kitchen to make and serve food. According to the Australian Mobile Food Vendors group, the food truck business model continues to grow in popularity during the pandemic and doesn’t seem like it’ll be slowing down anytime soon.





The concept of a mobile food business appeals to both business owners and customers alike for their convenience and accessibility.





“At first we’re not sure how the Filipinos and non-Filipino customers will take it. But we decided to open a food trailer so we can go around and check which place is the best.” Kim shares.





Mix Mix food truck in Parklea Markets



The Mix Mix truck, covered in bright pink, blue, and purple paint, completes the hot afternoon respites with an ice-cold Sago’t Gulaman, Mais Con Yelo, Iskrambol [ice scramble] and Halo-halo!





Among these treats, halo-halo or ‘mix-mix’, remains the most desired dessert.





Halo-halo is a delectable Filipino merienda with different types of mix-ins that are added to the base of shaved ice. Life on wheels





The food truck has an incredibly unique appeal. The customer experience is less focused on the aesthetic of the stall and interaction with staff and focuses solely on the food.





They could attend events - such as festivals and outdoor happenings. However, complying with local regulations is one of the biggest challenges food trucks face.





“In every event, depending on which local government area you plan to operate in, you’ll need a range of different approvals and permits.” Says Kim.





The Food Regulation 2001 is one of the laws that regulate how food businesses need to operate in NSW. Food business regulations set a standard for how food is to be handled, stored, and cooked.





Kim learned that the success of an event largely depends on the number of people and the amount of competition the food truck faces at the venue. Temperatures and seasons also impact their sales.





To get the business off the ground, the couple started parking their food truck at Parklea Markets every weekend.





Tips on starting a mobile food business





Starting a food truck business can be a rewarding and profitable venture but it requires careful planning and execution. Here are some key steps to guide you through the process.



Create a business plan to help you define your target market, financial projections, and marketing strategies.

Obtain licenses and permits to operate your business.

Purchase or lease a truck that is suitable for the type of business and products that you have.

Reach out to potential customers in your target market and offer competitive rates and excellent customer service.