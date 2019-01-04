Sydney Festival addresses low representation of artists with disability

Available in other languages

Sydney Festival launches Australia’s Disability Programming Initiative, a first of its kind, aimed at increasing the number of artists with disability creating work for festivals.





The initiative, in partnership with Accessible Arts , introduces a pitching process that is accessible and inclusive, with support available at each stage of the application. Successful applicants are offered an unprecedented opportunity to be part of Australia’s largest summer annual arts festival.





'Model Citizens' at the Sydney Festival 2018 (Jamie Williams) Source: Sydney Festival/Jamie Williams





Festival Director Wesley Enoch tells us more about the initiative and the events happening on 9 -17 January.





Further details about the festival are provided on the Sydney Festival website .





Festival Director Wesley Enoch (Prudence Upton) Source: Sydney Festival/Prudence Upton



