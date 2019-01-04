SBS Filipino

Sydney Festival addresses low representation of artists with disability

Sydney Festival

Kids at last year's Festival Source: Sydney Festival/Jamie Williams

Published 4 January 2019 at 12:09pm, updated 4 January 2019 at 1:28pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

New Year's festivities continue as the Sydney Festival transforms the city with celebrations of the culture and arts as this year's festival is aimed at addressing the low industry-wide representation of artists with disability or who are deaf.

Sydney Festival launches Australia’s Disability Programming Initiative, a first of its kind, aimed at increasing the number of artists with disability creating work for festivals.

The initiative, in partnership with
Accessible Arts
, introduces a pitching process that is accessible and inclusive, with support available at each stage of the application. Successful applicants are offered an unprecedented opportunity to be part of Australia’s largest summer annual arts festival.

Sydney Festival
'Model Citizens' at the Sydney Festival 2018 (Jamie Williams) Source: Sydney Festival/Jamie Williams


Festival Director Wesley Enoch tells us more about the initiative and the events happening on 9 -17 January.

Further details about the festival are provided on the 
Sydney Festival website
.

Sydney Festival
Festival Director Wesley Enoch (Prudence Upton) Source: Sydney Festival/Prudence Upton


