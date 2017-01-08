Syrian refugees find peace a long way from the war

Most have arrived as part of the Federal Government's special humanitarian program for people displaced by the war.
Hamid Alanizan with his children at their new school Source: SBS
Published 8 January 2017 at 11:21am, updated 8 January 2017 at 2:58pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As the evacuation of Syria's devastated city of Aleppo continues, the New South Wales coastal city of Newcastle has begun resettling families that fled the war-torn country earlier. Image: Hamid Alanizan with his children at their new school (SBS)
Published 8 January 2017 at 11:21am, updated 8 January 2017 at 2:58pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share