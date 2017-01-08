SBS Filipino

Syrian refugees find peace a long way from the war

Hamid Alanizan with his children at their new school

Hamid Alanizan with his children at their new school

Published 8 January 2017 at 11:21am, updated 8 January 2017 at 2:58pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Cybelle Diones
As the evacuation of Syria's devastated city of Aleppo continues, the New South Wales coastal city of Newcastle has begun resettling families that fled the war-torn country earlier.

Most have arrived as part of the Federal Government's special humanitarian program for people displaced by the war.

 

 

