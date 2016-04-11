Table Tennis Couple will Represent Australia in Rio

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Table Tennis Couple will Represent Australia in RioPlay04:43SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.16MB)Published 11 April 2016 at 11:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pmBy John Baldock, Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australia's table-tennis team at the Rio Olympics includes two players who left China for a new life. Image: Chris Yan, left, and Sally Zhang (SBS)Published 11 April 2016 at 11:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pmBy John Baldock, Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesChris Yan and Sally Zhang are now settled in Sydney and engaged to be married. But before they do that, they have an appointment representing their adopted country in Rio de Janeiro. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January