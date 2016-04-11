Table Tennis Couple will Represent Australia in Rio

SBS Filipino

Published 11 April 2016 at 11:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By John Baldock, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Australia's table-tennis team at the Rio Olympics includes two players who left China for a new life. Image: Chris Yan, left, and Sally Zhang (SBS)

Chris Yan and Sally Zhang are now settled in Sydney and engaged to be married.

 

But before they do that, they have an appointment representing their adopted country in Rio de Janeiro.

 





