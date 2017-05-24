SBS Filipino

Tackling youth unemployment and under employment

Published 24 May 2017 at 3:21pm
By Maridel Martinez
Latest labour force figures indicate that unemployment rate is on the decline, 13.3% to 12.8% but youth career coaching firm, TwoPointZero's CEO, Steve Shepherd says it is not all good news. He says a closer look at the data indicates that many young Australians are employed in temporary, part-time work instead of starting their careers Image: Getty Images

