TAC'TICS app: Breaking the stigma on Tourette Syndrome

6-12 May is National Tourette Syndrome Awareness Week

While Tourette Syndrome impacts access to learning, it does not affect intelligence. Source: Tourette Syndrome Association of Australia website

Published 9 May 2019 at 1:55pm, updated 9 May 2019 at 3:30pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

On it's 30th year the Tourette Syndrome Awarteness Week (6-12 May) launched an interactive app called TAC'TICS that actively encourages education during school team activities, community or business activities. There is no cure for Tourette Syndrome. Understanding and breaking the stigma are important in helping people living with Tourette achieve a normal life. Tourette Syndrome Association of Australia's Robyn Latimer tells us more.

