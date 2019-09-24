SBS Filipino

Take a hike: The benefits of bushwalking

SBS Filipino

Group climbing hill as part of bushwalking

Group climbing hill as part of bushwalking Source: iStockphoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 September 2019 at 12:07pm, updated 24 September 2019 at 1:51pm
By Roda Masinag
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Get lost somewhere beautiful. Aside from being a good form of exercise, bushwalking or off-road countryside hiking has many benefits.

Published 24 September 2019 at 12:07pm, updated 24 September 2019 at 1:51pm
By Roda Masinag
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom