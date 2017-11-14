SBS Filipino

Talkback: South China Sea dispute

China and the Philippines deepen diplomatic ties covid-19, vaccine

China says it will prioritize the Philippines once it develops a COVID-19 vaccine Source: AP

Published 14 November 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 14 November 2017 at 3:57pm
By Louie Tolentino
"China is the number one economic powerhouse and we have to be friends. There's a... the other hotheads would like us to confront China and the rest of the world for so many issues. The South China Sea is better left untouched. Nobody can afford to go to war, (not even) the big powers Russia, China, Britain or the United States. It can ill-afford a violent confrontation," says President Rodrigo Duterte. Image: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands

In relation to the statement of President Rodrigo Duterte, do you have any suggestions to resolve the problem of the South China Sea dispute?

