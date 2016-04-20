SBS Filipino

Talkback: Will Duterte Earn Respect from the International Community?

Published 20 April 2016 at 1:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:44pm
By Annalyn Violata, Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

As a leading presidential candidate for the Philippines, and has drawn attention of the international community for his offensive and obscene comments, will Rodrigo Duterte earn the respect of other countries, should he win as the President? Image: Pilipinas vote (Comelec)

In our 'Talkback', several members of the Filipino community in Australia, share their thoughts.

