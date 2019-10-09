Tallest Christmas tree made of recyclable materials unveiled in Central Mindanao

Christmas tree made from recycled materials Source: A Estabillo
The municipality of Tampakan in South Cotabato province formally unveiled on Tuesday night its 100-foot "giant Christmas tree showcase" made of recyclable materials. This Christmas season the tree aims to create awareness on recycling among the locals.
