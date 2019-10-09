SBS Filipino

Tallest Christmas tree made of recyclable materials unveiled in Central Mindanao

SBS Filipino

Christmas tree made from recycled materials

Christmas tree made from recycled materials Source: A Estabillo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2019 at 4:53pm, updated 10 October 2019 at 3:13pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The municipality of Tampakan in South Cotabato province formally unveiled on Tuesday night its 100-foot "giant Christmas tree showcase" made of recyclable materials. This Christmas season the tree aims to create awareness on recycling among the locals.

Published 9 October 2019 at 4:53pm, updated 10 October 2019 at 3:13pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom