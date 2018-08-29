At this year's Melbourne Fringe Festival, Mae Paner transforms into four different people narrating four different perspectives on the Duterte Administration's campaign against illegal drugs. 'Tao po, anybody home?' will be at the , September 14 and 15 and with following performances in Canberra on September 23 at The Street Theatre
'Tao Po, anybody home' Source: Raffy Lerma
Available in other languages
We chat with Mae Paner, popularly known as Juana Change on how political satires help create awareness and action.
Available in other languages
