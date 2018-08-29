SBS Filipino

Tao Po, anybody home?

Mae Paner will be at the Melbourne Fringe Festival this September 14 and 15

'Tao Po, anybody home' Source: Raffy Lerma

Published 29 August 2018 at 4:49pm, updated 30 August 2018 at 2:50pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
We chat with Mae Paner, popularly known as Juana Change on how political satires help create awareness and action.

At this year's Melbourne Fringe Festival, Mae Paner transforms into four different people narrating four different perspectives on the Duterte Administration's campaign against illegal drugs. 'Tao po, anybody home?' will be at the
Melbourne Fringe Festival
, September 14 and 15 and with following performances in Canberra on September 23 at The Street Theatre 

