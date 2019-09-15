SBS Filipino

Taste of the Philippines: Why food is central to Filipino celebrations

ANU Filipino Association

ANUFA members gather around some Filipino food

Published 15 September 2019 at 12:08pm, updated 15 September 2019 at 12:30pm
By Annalyn Violata
Undeniably at every Filipino event - from a simple family gathering, friends get-together or a big community occasion - its always a lavish banquet.

But what could be the reason behind every sumptuous Filipino table?

"Sa Filipino culture, it brings us together. Palagi basta may pagkain, and'yan lahat, magsasalo-salo... it lightens the mood for conversation. It is central kung paano ka makikipagkilala sa kapwa mo lalo na doon sa mga makikilala mo from the same place where you came from," points Epi Terbio, ANUFA Vice-President for External Affairs.

Founded in 2014, the Australian National University Filipino Association (ANUFA) is a Filipino organization composed of undergraduate and graduate students, researchers, teachers, and short-term research scholars at the ANU in Canberra.

ANUFA
Several of the ANUFA officers and members


Each gathering of Filipino students in ANU is a celebration of friendship providing a social and intellectual forum for the discussion of Philippine issues, society and culture in Australia and abroad. And with food being shared, more conversations are created driving more interest in the Filipino culture.
Australian National University Filipino Association
ANUFA members serving variety of pansit dishes to fellow students at one of the university event at the Australian National University


As it aims to promote awareness of Filipino society and culture at the Australian National University and the Canberra community, ANUFA, in partnership with the ANU Cooking Club, will be holding its first "Taste of the Philippines" on September 24 which will showcase the various version of the Filipino dish adobo.

Epi Terbio shares the details of the food event and ANUFA's other upcoming events.

