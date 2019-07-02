Tax cuts to dominate first day of parliament

SBS Filipino

Acting Treasurer Simon Birmingham

Acting Treasurer Simon Birmingham. Source: AAP

Published 2 July 2019 at 12:01pm, updated 2 July 2019 at 12:07pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Coalition government's proposed tax cuts legislation is set to dominate discussion when federal parliament resumes on the 2nd of July.

The three stage $158 billion income tax cuts package was one of the Morrison government's main election promises

