Tax Office warns Australians to be careful with their tax return claims

The ATO says it's tripling the number of audits it conducts on individuals Source: AAP
Published 13 July 2018 at 12:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:43pm
By Tara Cosoleto, Virginia Langeberg
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The Australian Tax Office [ATO] says it will be tripling the number of audits it conducts on individuals, as it looks to close a gap of close to $9 billion in lost tax revenue. The A-T-O says the biggest problem is people falsely claiming work-related and rental property expenses.
