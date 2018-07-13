SBS Filipino

Tax Office warns Australians to be careful with their tax return claims

SBS Filipino

ATO Tax time

The ATO says it's tripling the number of audits it conducts on individuals Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 July 2018 at 12:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:43pm
By Tara Cosoleto, Virginia Langeberg
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian Tax Office [ATO] says it will be tripling the number of audits it conducts on individuals, as it looks to close a gap of close to $9 billion in lost tax revenue. The A-T-O says the biggest problem is people falsely claiming work-related and rental property expenses.

Published 13 July 2018 at 12:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:43pm
By Tara Cosoleto, Virginia Langeberg
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom