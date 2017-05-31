SBS Filipino

Taxation Office sacked 12 in past year for accessing records

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_692345.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 May 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:05am
By Myles Morgan, James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian Taxation Office commissioner says the ATO sacked 12 employees in the past year for illegally accessing the records of Australians, including celebrities. He also has admitted the ATO's reputation took a battering in the fallout from one of Australia's biggest-ever tax-fraud cases, involving one of its own officials.

Published 31 May 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:05am
By Myles Morgan, James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: ATO commissioner Chris Jordan at the hearings (AAP)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul