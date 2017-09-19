SBS Filipino

Teachers, staff negative in Cebu drug testing

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_750248.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 September 2017 at 1:31pm, updated 19 September 2017 at 1:33pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: A public school in Cebu (Nick Melgar)

Published 19 September 2017 at 1:31pm, updated 19 September 2017 at 1:33pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Cebu celebrates Press Freedom Week; Two hundred teachers and staff of 12 Cebu schools turn negative in random drug testing; Four police station formally turned over to Bohol; Cebu and Department of Agriculture donate equipment to 50 farmers to protect against climate change;Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue or TEAM decides to ban wearing of beanie on motorcycles; stores selling liquor to drunk may be closed

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul