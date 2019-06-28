SBS Filipino

Teachers' strike is not about wages only

SBS Filipino

Teachers' strike

Teachers' strike Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 June 2019 at 12:05pm, updated 28 June 2019 at 12:13pm
By Norma Hennessy
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Public school teachers in South Australia have voted to stage a protest on Monday, 1 of July to demand for higher wages and better conditions, particularly addressing increased complexity in classrooms.

Published 28 June 2019 at 12:05pm, updated 28 June 2019 at 12:13pm
By Norma Hennessy
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom