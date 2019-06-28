Teachers' strike is not about wages only

Teachers' strike Source: Getty Images
Published 28 June 2019 at 12:05pm, updated 28 June 2019 at 12:13pm
By Norma Hennessy
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Public school teachers in South Australia have voted to stage a protest on Monday, 1 of July to demand for higher wages and better conditions, particularly addressing increased complexity in classrooms.
