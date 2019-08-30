Teaching art to young kids using digital technology

also read:
Ivan with his son Paul. Source: Supplied by Ivan Faizal Macarambon
Published 30 August 2019 at 5:20pm, updated 31 August 2019 at 12:33am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Digital technology need not be your enemy, you can use it to engage with children and teach them how to draw and appreciate art. Melbourne-based Filipino artist Ivan Macarambom tells us how we can use screen time and turn it into 'art time'.
