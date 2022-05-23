SBS Filipino

'Teal' is the word of the year

Australia Teal Independents

Unlike most winners of the Word of the Year, the word “teal” was not invented in the same year, but with the 2022 federal election, it's taken on a new political meaning. Source: AP / Mark Baker/AP

Published 30 November 2022 at 2:45pm
By Brooke Young, Jessica Bahr
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
'Teal' has been named Macquarie Dictionary’s word of the year, while 'bachelor’s handbag' has won the people’s choice award.

Highlights
  • It refers to independent M-Ps, and was used extensively throughout the federal election earlier this year.
  • The contenders are broken down into different categories, which are then voted on by a committee, before 20 finalists are released to the public.
  • The most popular words often reflect particular world events, political issues, or news stories.

The people's choice category, won this year by 'bachelor's handbag', refers to a supermarket takeaway chicken, named for the fact it requires no preparation before eating and often comes in a small plastic bag with a handle, resembling a handbag.




