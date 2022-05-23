'Teal' is the word of the year

Highlights
- It refers to independent M-Ps, and was used extensively throughout the federal election earlier this year.
- The contenders are broken down into different categories, which are then voted on by a committee, before 20 finalists are released to the public.
- The most popular words often reflect particular world events, political issues, or news stories.
The people's choice category, won this year by 'bachelor's handbag', refers to a supermarket takeaway chicken, named for the fact it requires no preparation before eating and often comes in a small plastic bag with a handle, resembling a handbag.
