SBS Filipino

Technology world cracking open for people with autism

SBS Filipino

A tech robot ... and new possibilities

A tech robot ... and new possibilities Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 December 2016 at 2:21pm, updated 18 December 2016 at 2:23pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For people with autism, finding meaningful employment is not always straightforward. Image: A tech robot ... and new possibilities (SBS)

Published 18 December 2016 at 2:21pm, updated 18 December 2016 at 2:23pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But in the technology industry, it may soon become a little easier.

 

Some major software companies are shunning traditional hiring practices -- and finding mutual benefits.

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January