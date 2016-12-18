Technology world cracking open for people with autism

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Technology world cracking open for people with autismPlay06:47SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen A tech robot ... and new possibilities Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.11MB)Published 18 December 2016 at 2:21pm, updated 18 December 2016 at 2:23pmBy Rhiannon ElstonSource: SBSAvailable in other languages For people with autism, finding meaningful employment is not always straightforward. Image: A tech robot ... and new possibilities (SBS)Published 18 December 2016 at 2:21pm, updated 18 December 2016 at 2:23pmBy Rhiannon ElstonSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesBut in the technology industry, it may soon become a little easier. Some major software companies are shunning traditional hiring practices -- and finding mutual benefits. ShareLatest podcast episodesFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 JanuarySBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January