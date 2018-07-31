SBS Filipino

Telcos told to improve customer service as survey shows glaring problem

Telcos are under fire for the timing of their responses to customer issues.

Published 31 July 2018 at 3:05pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Telecommunication companies are being told to improve their customer service as a new report details just how long it is taking to resolve problems. A new survey finds almost two weeks has become the average waiting time, with concerns it is taking even longer for Australians with English as a second language.

