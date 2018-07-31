Telcos told to improve customer service as survey shows glaring problem

Telcos are under fire for the timing of their responses to customer issues. Source: AAP
Published 31 July 2018 at 3:05pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Telecommunication companies are being told to improve their customer service as a new report details just how long it is taking to resolve problems. A new survey finds almost two weeks has become the average waiting time, with concerns it is taking even longer for Australians with English as a second language.
