Telecoms to fix 'spaghetti wires'

site_197_Filipino_739871.JPG

Published 29 August 2017 at 2:06pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the Visayas by Nick Melgar Image: 'spaghetti wires' in Cebu (Philippines Lifestyle News)

Non-working holiday in Mandaue on 30 August; Chief Justice Lourdes Sereno not keen on having another venue in the Visayas for bar exams; Visayan Electric Company (VECO) in cooperation with telecommunications company to address 'spaghetti wires"; Department of Health blood centre to be built on a two-hectare lot as it expects the Police to implement the apprehension of violators of smoking ban; First three-day international music festival organised by Guitar Foundation of the Philippines to begin on 1 September.

 





