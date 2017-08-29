Telecoms to fix 'spaghetti wires'

Non-working holiday in Mandaue on 30 August; Chief Justice Lourdes Sereno not keen on having another venue in the Visayas for bar exams; Visayan Electric Company (VECO) in cooperation with telecommunications company to address 'spaghetti wires"; Department of Health blood centre to be built on a two-hectare lot as it expects the Police to implement the apprehension of violators of smoking ban; First three-day international music festival organised by Guitar Foundation of the Philippines to begin on 1 September.



















