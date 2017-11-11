Telstra to refund customers for not delivering promised NBN speeds

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Telstra to refund customers for not delivering promised NBN speedsPlay03:38SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Telstra signage Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.67MB)Published 11 November 2017 at 1:21pmBy Lydia FengPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Telstra has offered to compensate tens of thousands of customers who have not received the high National Broadband Network (NBN) speeds promised to them.Published 11 November 2017 at 1:21pmBy Lydia FengPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe telco admits it may have breached consumer law by promoting NBN speeds that it wasn't capable of delivering.Lydia Feng reports.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul