Telstra to refund customers for not delivering promised NBN speeds

Telstra signage

Telstra signage Source: AAP

Published 11 November 2017 at 1:21pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Telstra has offered to compensate tens of thousands of customers who have not received the high National Broadband Network (NBN) speeds promised to them.

The telco admits it may have breached consumer law by promoting NBN speeds that it wasn't capable of delivering.

Lydia Feng reports.

