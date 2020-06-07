Tens of thousands at Black Lives Matter protests in Australia call for end to Indigenous deaths in custody

Highlights In Sydney, protesters took a knee to show their solidarity with U-S protesters over the death of African-American George Floyd, who was pinned down by three police officers in Minnesota

Victoria Police said while no arrests were made, each organiser would be fined $1,652 for breaching the COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings

In Brisbane, thousands gathered in King George Square despite COVID-19 restrictions limiting groups to 20 people in public spaces

Protesters say they hope Mr Floyd's death prompts action to end Indigenous deaths in custody in Australia.





"For over the last 250 years, we haven't got any reconciliation. And it is time to make a change. So we're here to fight for black rights, for Aboriginal rights that have suffered through custodies, incarcerations. We're still dealing with the same situation that the last generations have been dealing with over time. And yeah, I just think...It's time...like we all said, it has broken the camel's back**. George Floyd's death was the camel's back broken, so we're here to fight for that," says Jaymee Johnson, from the Wurundjeri Yorta Yorta tribe.





