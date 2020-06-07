SBS Filipino

Tens of thousands at Black Lives Matter protests in Australia call for end to Indigenous deaths in custody

Maelfu washiriki katika maandamano ya Black Lives Matter mjini Brisbane

Maelfu washiriki katika maandamano ya Black Lives Matter mjini Brisbane, wakiomba hatua ichukuliwe kwa vifo vya waaustralia wa kwanza vizuizini. Source: AAP

Published 7 June 2020 at 11:57am, updated 8 June 2020 at 12:05pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Claudette Centeno
Source: SBS
Tens of thousands of Australians have taken part in anti-racism rallies, chanting Black Lives Matter, in a growing wave of global anger over the death of George Floyd in the United States - and the issue of police brutality.

Highlights
  • In Sydney, protesters took a knee to show their solidarity with U-S protesters over the death of African-American George Floyd, who was pinned down by three police officers in Minnesota
  • Victoria Police said while no arrests were made, each organiser would be fined $1,652 for breaching the COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings
  • In Brisbane, thousands gathered in King George Square despite COVID-19 restrictions limiting groups to 20 people in public spaces
Protesters say they hope Mr Floyd's death prompts action to end Indigenous deaths in custody in Australia. 

"For over the last 250 years, we haven't got any reconciliation. And it is time to make a change. So we're here to fight for black rights, for Aboriginal rights that have suffered through custodies, incarcerations. We're still dealing with the same situation that the last generations have been dealing with over time. And yeah, I just think...It's time...like we all said, it has broken the camel's back**. George Floyd's death was the camel's back broken, so we're here to fight for that," says Jaymee Johnson, from the Wurundjeri Yorta Yorta tribe.

