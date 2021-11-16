SBS Filipino

Tense scenes, ugly threats over proposed pandemic legislation for Victoria

Protesters outside Victorian State Parliament in Melbourne.

People are seen during a demonstration outside the Victorian State Parliament in Melbourne, Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Source: AAP/Joel Carrett

Published 17 November 2021 at 7:10am, updated 17 November 2021 at 10:25am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
There have been tense scenes at rallies in Melbourne with protesters voicing their opposition to proposed pandemic legislation for Victoria.

Highlights
  • Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews hopes the bill will pass the upper house this week.
  • Chief Minister Michael Gunner says Katherine's short, sharp lockdown has now been extended until next Monday 22 November at 6 in the evening.
  • Indigenous vaccination rates have fallen behind with only 58 per cent of the Aboriginal population aged over 16 double-dosed nationally.
Protesters in Melbourne, voicing their opposition to proposed pandemic legislation for Victoria.

Opponents to the bill are concerned about Victoria's Premier and Health Minister having the power to declare a pandemic and with this anger, came violent threats.

Disturbing images emerged overnight of a wooden gallows being driven into the Melbourne C-B-D, raising concern about a sinister sentiment behind the protests.

Victoria's Health Minister Martin Foley says amendments have been made after consultation, including changes to a clause to base orders on a person's characteristics.

"We wanted to make sure that the attributes question was clear, and the public health orders - a number of people raised concerns that there were better ways to express that - we reflected on that and agreed. So we removed those references to those particular parts of the human rights and equal opportunity act from the bill."

 

