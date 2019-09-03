SBS Filipino

Terminal fees for international flights to be included in tickets

SBS Filipino

According to the Major Events Act, selling ticket for more than 10 per cent of its price can attract penalties of up to $525,000

According to the Major Events Act, selling ticket for more than 10 per cent of its price can attract penalties of up to $525,000 Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 September 2019 at 2:24pm, updated 3 September 2019 at 3:21pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

From 1 September airport terminal fees will be incorporated in tickets at the Cebu International Airport to ease travel.

Published 3 September 2019 at 2:24pm, updated 3 September 2019 at 3:21pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Part of the news submitted by Nick Melgar, including celebrations of Broadcasters' month, new airport terminal at Bantayan, Cebu, accident of a ferry boat, burning of imported canned pork meat, ang regulating use of plastic on specific days.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom