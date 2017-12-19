SBS Filipino

'Terrible crime': Royal Commission's final abuse report makes 189 recommendations

Commissioner Justice Peter McClellan (left) and the Governor-General of Australia Peter Cosgrove

Published 19 December 2017 at 12:09pm, updated 19 December 2017 at 12:13pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Annalyn Violata
After five years, $500 million and 444 public sitting days, the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse has handed down its final report. Image: Justice Peter McClellan and Governor-General Peter Cosgrove signing ceremony in Canberra (AAP)

The commission heard from tens of thousands of survivors and witnesses, making 189 recommendations so that what it called this "terrible crime" never happens again.

