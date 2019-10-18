Terrible dilemma faced by migrant women who are victims of domestic violence

A similar headed by Garbriela Australia is pushing for to support services and protection for all migrant women
A new report has found migrant women on temporary visas who experience family violence are often left to suffer in silence because of fears they will be deported if they seek help. Monash University researchers have called for reforms to the migration system to protect them better.
Published 18 October 2019 at 1:57pm, updated 18 October 2019 at 2:29pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
