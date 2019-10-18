SBS Filipino

Terrible dilemma faced by migrant women who are victims of domestic violence

Some victims of domestic violence are afraid to ask for help

Some victims of domestic violence are afraid to ask for help

Published 18 October 2019 at 1:57pm, updated 18 October 2019 at 2:29pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A new report has found migrant women on temporary visas who experience family violence are often left to suffer in silence because of fears they will be deported if they seek help. Monash University researchers have called for reforms to the migration system to protect them better.

A similar
campaign
headed by Garbriela Australia is pushing for
equal access
to support services and protection for all migrant women 

