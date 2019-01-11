Thank You Day: What are you grateful for today?

Source: Pixabay
Published 11 January 2019 at 2:35pm, updated 11 January 2019 at 4:57pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With the complexity of today's world, at times, being grateful can easily slip our grip. January 11th is International Thank You Day, a day to show our appreciation for the special people in our lives and the blessings we have received.
Published 11 January 2019 at 2:35pm, updated 11 January 2019 at 4:57pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share