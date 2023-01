Now, many of his songs like "Mahiwaga" and "Sana'y Wala nang Wakas" considered classic, Polistico continues to woo crowd, performing his own timeless songs and many worship music which has become part of his repertoire when he became a born-again Christian sometime ago.





He will bring back that music to Australia in Sydney and Melbourne this September, more than two decades after he last shared his music live to the community.