The Australian women helping the world after the news has moved on

August 19 is World Humanitarian Day

Suzanne Wargo visiting one of WFP’s retail shops Source: Supplied

Published 21 August 2019 at 3:02pm, updated 21 August 2019 at 3:08pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
The plight of Rohingya refugees has largely faded from view, two years after the crisis began. But those trying to help haven't stopped, and they keep providing support after natural disaster or conflict take their toll, long after the news has seemingly moved on.

