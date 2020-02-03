The challenge of treating the deadly coronavirus

University of Queensland scientists are part of international group of researchers developing a vaccine for the recent coronavirus outbreak. Source: Supplied
Published 3 February 2020 at 12:11pm, updated 3 February 2020 at 3:38pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Anti-viral drugs used to stop the spread of HIV are being used by Chinese authorities to see if they'll have the same effect on the coronavirus.
Published 3 February 2020 at 12:11pm, updated 3 February 2020 at 3:38pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share