The Climate Reality Project in Manila

Published 14 March 2016 at 9:01am, updated 14 March 2016 at 11:32am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
This week 14-16 March, the Climate Reality Project will convene in Manila to discuss efforts in facing climate change and to train leaders that will help create change. Image: Climate Project 2010 in Melbourne (Rodne Galicha)

Among those present are Climate scientists, activists and former US Vice President and Nobel Laureate Al Gore of The Climate Reality Project.

 

 

Filipino environmentalist and Climate Reality leader Rodne Galicha tells us more.

 

 

 

