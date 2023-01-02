The couple trekking around Australia on horseback to raise money for mental health

Available in other languages

Highlights 2022 was a tough year for most owner-operators with two thirds experiencing psychological stress, according to Australian Small Business & Family Enterprise Ombudsman.

Help from mental health coaches is available for small businesses as run by Beyond Blue.

Erwin and Monique van Vliet are raising funds for Beyond Blue, to help others to find a new way forward.

Business conditions are expected to worsen in 2023, with credit reporting bureau CreditorWatch forecasting lower economic growth and rising business insolvencies.





Ombudsman Bruce Billson says getting advice can be crucial to help manage challenges, including higher interest rates and rising costs, while some will face tougher choices.

