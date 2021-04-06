The cultural struggles of queer dating

Highlights
- Some same-sex relationship struggle with time, compatibility and culture
- Culture is a major barrier for some same-sex relationships
- Some Western cultures do not want a relationship label
International student Kim Barcelo shares his life as a lesbian and the struggles he is facing when it comes to dating people from other cultures.
"In food for example, I'm not used to the food they eat but I try to adjust with it. Their food doesn't make me full. Growing up Filipino, I love to eat rice and meat."
