The cultural struggles of queer dating

Queer love

Queer love Source: Shutterstock

Published 7 April 2021 at 9:55am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:26pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto, Dan Villanueva
In today's love down under episode, we explore on same-sex dating and the cultural differences LGBTQ relationships struggle with.

Highlights
  • Some same-sex relationship struggle with time, compatibility and culture
  • Culture is a major barrier for some same-sex relationships
  • Some Western cultures do not want a relationship label
International student Kim Barcelo shares his life as a lesbian and the struggles he is facing when it comes to dating people from other cultures.

"In food for example, I'm not used to the food they eat but I try to adjust with it. Their food doesn't make me full. Growing up Filipino, I love to eat rice and meat."

 

