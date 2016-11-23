SBS Filipino

The eye test over the internet with revolutionary potential

Published 23 November 2016
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A team of Melbourne doctors is set to revolutionise the diagnosis and treatment of impaired vision. The doctors have developed computer software enabling patients to be tested over the internet without a clinician.

And there is a plan to take the technology to the world. 

