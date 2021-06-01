The 'fabulous' Filipinas of The Unusual Suspects explain the importance of relatable characters

Highlights Michelle and Susana believe it's time for the world to take notice of Filipino actors.

Both are first-generation Filipino-Australians.

Appreciating their own parents' migration stories helped the two fully delve into their characters' narratives.

SBS Filipino sits down with the cast of The Unusual Suspects , a four-part drama-comedy series with a cast that features Filipino-Australian actors.











"I auditioned for both Evie and then Roxanne’s role...but the Michelle Vergara Moore in me is like ' I want to play Roxanne! I want to play the flashy role and have the fabulous outfits'. "





Advertisement

Michelle Vergara Moore and onscreen and off-screen husband, Toby Leonard Moore Source: SBS





Two of the flashiest and most flamboyant characters in The Unusual Suspects are millionaire-businesswoman Roxanne Waters, played by Michelle Vergara Moore ( Time of Our Lives, Side Effects ) and international student, cleaner and sometimes life coach Gigi, played by Susana Downes ( Dead Lucky, Miss Earth Australia 2019, Miss World Australia 2020 ).





Heather Mitchell and Susana Downes in 'The Unusual Suspects'. Source: SBS/Joel Pratley





It's our time

Much like the characters they play, Michelle and Susana have a lot to say and have no fear of expressing their thoughts.





"It’s our time," Susana says, adding, "Five years ago, I would not have the career I have now because there was nothing for me. But now there’s so much that comes through that I am able to read for and I am able to sing for because they are writing it."





Michelle, who Susana shares is like an ate (older sister) to her now, agrees, admitting encountering experiences where roles meant for people of colour are not given to people of colour.





Michelle Vergara Moore (as Roxanne) and Toby Leonard Moore (as Roxanne’s husband Jordan); Susana Downes, behind door (as Gigi) Source: SBS/Joel Pratley





"When it’s actually a Filipino role, I was telling Toby [my husband onscreen and offscreen] that they better cast a Filipino actor because if not, it’s going to be bull****, It’s not going to be true. Filipinos in Australia are going to be so pissed off because yet again we’ve been whitewashed," Michelle shares.





The two admit that because Filipino actors were cast for the Filipino roles in the series, the characters became more relatable and authentic.





The Filipina leads of 'The Unusual Suspects' :[L-R]: Michelle Vergara Moore, Lena Cruz, Aina Dumlao and Susana Downes Source: SBS Filipino/Edinel Magtibay





"I’m thinking about the Filipino kids who grew up in Australia who get to see themselves on TV and be like 'Oh that’s me'," Susana says.





"You’ll see Skyflakes (brand of saltine crackers), B oy Bawang (brand of corn snacks), videoke, boodle fight (communal style of eating) and all of these great things that we grew up [with]."





First-gen

Although the two grew up with these great things, both were born in Australia and admit to facing some challenges playing Filipino migrants.





Michelle, whose family was originally from Bulacan, admits to having difficulty speaking the Filipino language.





"I’ve been telling myself for at least 25 years to learn Tagalog. I bought the books over the years and tried it, but it is a daily thing that you have to spend hours on. So, during the pandemic in New York, before I came to Australia, I was doing Tagalog lessons [on my own]," she shares.





Susana, on the other hand, sees the privileged Gigi as an alter-ego if she herself was born in the Philippines.





Susana Downes as Gigi in 'The Unusual Suspects' Source: SBS/Joel Pratley





"[I'd be her] if I was born in the Philippines and was not made aware of hard work, but wanting to have a job at a younger age. I didn't really start working until I was 19, but my character doesn’t start working until she leaves the Philippines.





"It was not hard to dive into who she was. It’s like tapping into a part of me that is spiritual."





While Michelle admits to also being able to easily tap into her role due to Roxanne's convictions and tenacity, she was able to relate her character's migration story to her parents.





Michelle Vergara Moore (third from right) in 'The Unusual Suspects'. Source: SBS/Joel Pratley





"Playing Roxanne really affected me personally because my parents are immigrants themselves and it’s their struggles that let me have the life I have today. Roxanne also worked her b*** off from the bottom as an immigrant and had nothing.





"I’m so grateful to my parents who immigrated with nothing from the Philippines to Victoria in the 70s and knew nobody. They experienced extreme discrimination and racism. Can you imagine the 70’s in the countryside? They would have been the only people of colour [in the area]."











The Unusual Suspects premieres Thursday June 3 at 8:30pm on SBS, with the full series also available then at SBS On Demand (full-series drop)







ALSO READ / LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily