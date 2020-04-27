SBS Filipino

The federal government has sought to allay privacy concerns as it launches its coronavirus tracing app

The app was launched on Sunday.

Published 27 April 2020 at 12:14pm, updated 28 April 2020 at 9:08am
The app, which launched on Sunday night, aims to trace those who come into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. It is based on a similar system in Singapore and was purpose-built to help experts pinpoint – and, eventually, prevent – virus outbreaks.

