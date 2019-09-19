SBS Filipino

The Federal Government is on the brink of delivering a budget surplus

budget surplus

Australian Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (left) and Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann Source: AAP

Published 20 September 2019
By Nakari Thorpe
The Federal Government looks set to deliver a budget surplus with the final figures confirming a shrinking deficit of 690-million dollars this financial year, surpassing a 4.2 billion deficit forecast in April

But the Opposition has accused the government of improving the budget at the expense of Australians living with a disability

