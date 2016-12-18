SBS Filipino

The federal government to deliver a reality check on the country's economy

Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann at Parliament House in Canberra

Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann at Parliament House in Canberra

Published 19 December 2016 at 8:16am, updated 19 December 2016 at 2:35pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

The federal government will be delivering a reality check on the country's economy on Monday. (19/12) The Mid-year Economic and Fiscal Outlook will update the May Budget and reveal whether Australia is still on track to surplus within five years. Image: Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann at Parliament House in Canberra. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

