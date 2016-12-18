The federal government to deliver a reality check on the country's economy

Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Published 19 December 2016 at 8:16am, updated 19 December 2016 at 2:35pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government will be delivering a reality check on the country's economy on Monday. (19/12) The Mid-year Economic and Fiscal Outlook will update the May Budget and reveal whether Australia is still on track to surplus within five years. Image: Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann at Parliament House in Canberra. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
