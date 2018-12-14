SBS Filipino

The Federal Government's proposal on religious freedom

SBS Filipino

The Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 December 2018 at 3:22pm, updated 14 December 2018 at 3:27pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has unveiled plans it says would better protect religious people from discrimination.

Published 14 December 2018 at 3:22pm, updated 14 December 2018 at 3:27pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The plans have drawn a mixed reaction, ranging from support to arguments they are unnecessary to claims they could actually lead to discrimination, rather than stop it

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom