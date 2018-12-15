SBS Filipino

The Federal Government's religious freedom proposals "pitch multicultural communities against LGBTI communities"

Religious freedom

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Published 15 December 2018
By Uma Rishi, Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Some groups are welcoming the federal government's response to the long-awaited review of religious freedoms.

But others have concerns.

Among those concerns - the government's failure to directly commit to preventing religious schools from discriminating against LGBTI students and teachers.

