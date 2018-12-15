SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen The Federal Government's religious freedom proposals "pitch multicultural communities against LGBTI communities"Play04:56SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Prime Minister Scott Morrison during question time Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.05MB)Published 15 December 2018 at 11:38am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:37pmBy Uma Rishi, Evan YoungPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Some groups are welcoming the federal government's response to the long-awaited review of religious freedoms.Published 15 December 2018 at 11:38am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:37pmBy Uma Rishi, Evan YoungPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesBut others have concerns.Among those concerns - the government's failure to directly commit to preventing religious schools from discriminating against LGBTI students and teachers.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom