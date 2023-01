Lilibeth Dorosan-Paco is a local official and a long-time resident of Albay. And she is worried that her family may soon be forced to leave their home, which is within the nine-kilometer radius, as authorities have forced residents within the seven-kilometer radius to immediately evacuate as Mayon continually fires off lava.





Source: Provincial government of Albay





Source: Provincial government of Albay





Source: Lilibeth Dorosan-Paco