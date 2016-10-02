SBS Filipino

The fight to save the Golden-Shouldered Parrot

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_563675.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2016 at 2:16pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Aboriginal people and researchers are fighting to secure the future for Australia's endangered Golden Shouldered Parrot. Image: The Golden-Shouldered Parrot (SBS)

Published 2 October 2016 at 2:16pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The conservation effort has renewed an age-old relationship between the Olkola people in Far North Queensland and the totemic bird.

 

But feral animals and mining in remote Cape York could now threaten the last 2,000 of the wild birds.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks