The fight to save the Golden-Shouldered Parrot

Published 2 October 2016 at 2:16pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Source: SBS

Aboriginal people and researchers are fighting to secure the future for Australia's endangered Golden Shouldered Parrot.

The conservation effort has renewed an age-old relationship between the Olkola people in Far North Queensland and the totemic bird. But feral animals and mining in remote Cape York could now threaten the last 2,000 of the wild birds.