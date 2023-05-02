The growth of the 'Creator Economy': How can you improve your online content

Key Points As of December 2022, the creator economy market size is estimated to reach $104.2 billion worldwide.

According to Adobe, the number of content creators has doubled to over 303 million worldwide in 2022. In Australia, there are over six million content creators.

For content creator Mark Flores, apart from quality, the story and message of your content are more important for you to succeed as a creator.

As of December 2022, the 'creator economy' market is estimated to have hit $104.2 billion worldwide, according to CB Insights, a private company with a business analytics platform and global database providing data on private company and investor activities.





Data released by computer software company, Adobe, from their Adobe Future of Creativity Study, found that the number of content creators has doubled in two years reaching over 303 million worldwide in 2022. In Australia, there are over six million content creators.





For digital marketing consultant and full-time content creator Mark Flores, it is most important to focus on the content and story of the content you create.





"It's not just about the aesthetics. I acknowledge that having great-looking video and audio quality is important, but it's more of the quality of the message," the video strategist and producer stresses.



Crafting your market message is what's important. Making sure that your audience can relate to your message.

Hindi lamang aniya dapat mamuhunan sa gamit tulad ng camera, tripod, microphones at ilaw, importanteng pag-isipang mabuti ang mensahe ng inyong gagawing content.





Mr Flores says that you should not only invest in equipment such as a camera, tripod, microphones and lights, but it's also more important to consider the message of your content.





"You can bring out vulnerability, and emotions to show authenticity in your message."



