The growth of the 'Creator Economy': How can you improve your online content

Mark Flores and team.jpg

'Content creating is all about you becoming almost like a media. You have to utilise the camera on your smartphone, it's about crafting quality content,' video strategist and producer Mark Flores points out how an emerging content creator can take advantage of available resources. Credit: Falcon Creative

Have you started creating and earning from your content online either on Facebook, Youtube or Instagram and started making money from it? If so, you're part of the billion-dollar global industry of 'content creation'. But what else can you do to improve your content? Some tips from full-time content creator Mark Flores.

Key Points
  • As of December 2022, the creator economy market size is estimated to reach $104.2 billion worldwide.
  • According to Adobe, the number of content creators has doubled to over 303 million worldwide in 2022. In Australia, there are over six million content creators.
  • For content creator Mark Flores, apart from quality, the story and message of your content are more important for you to succeed as a creator.
How the billion dollar creator economy is thriving.mp3 image

How the billion dollar creator economy is thriving.mp3

09:22
As of December 2022, the 'creator economy' market is estimated to have hit $104.2 billion worldwide, according to CB Insights, a private company with a business analytics platform and global database providing data on private company and investor activities.

Data released by computer software company, Adobe, from their Adobe Future of Creativity Study, found that the number of content creators has doubled in two years reaching over 303 million worldwide in 2022. In Australia, there are over six million content creators.

For digital marketing consultant and full-time content creator Mark Flores, it is most important to focus on the content and story of the content you create.

"It's not just about the aesthetics. I acknowledge that having great-looking video and audio quality is important, but it's more of the quality of the message," the video strategist and producer stresses.
Crafting your market message is what's important. Making sure that your audience can relate to your message.
Hindi lamang aniya dapat mamuhunan sa gamit tulad ng camera, tripod, microphones at ilaw, importanteng pag-isipang mabuti ang mensahe ng inyong gagawing content.

Mr Flores says that you should not only invest in equipment such as a camera, tripod, microphones and lights, but it's also more important to consider the message of your content.

"You can bring out vulnerability, and emotions to show authenticity in your message."

"It is so easy now with technology, you don't even need an expensive camera anymore, you can just use the camera on your smartphone and then use a simple app to do your editing," Flores points out about video production.
