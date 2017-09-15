SBS Filipino

The heART of Ageing

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_748692.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 September 2017 at 4:11pm, updated 15 September 2017 at 4:35pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Why are we afraid to talk about ageing? COTA's (Council on the Ageing) Ronda Held tells us why we should celebrate ageing and why the younger generation should take part in the very important conversation about the everyday challenges older people face

Published 15 September 2017 at 4:11pm, updated 15 September 2017 at 4:35pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages


Image: COAT's Ronda Held at the SBS Studios, Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)  

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul