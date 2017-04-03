The little oasis that grew

Published 3 April 2017 at 10:06am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:16am
By Sarah Abo, Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A passion for food and family is behind a middle-eastern jewel, nestled away in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs. Image: Some of the cuisine available at the Oasis Bakery in Melbourne (SBS Small Business Secrets)
Published 3 April 2017 at 10:06am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:16am
By Sarah Abo, Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It all began with a desire to introduce unique flavours to the local community.
And as those customers started coming back for more, the little 'oasis' the Makool family created grew into something well beyond their humble expectations.